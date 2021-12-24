Vendease organises free medical outreach for traders at Apongbon market

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Vendease, a leading agritech company, has organised a free medical outreach for traders at Apongbon Market in Lagos Island to give them a new lease of life and highlight the importance of healthcare.

The outreach, which had over 200 traders in attendance, provided medical services including medical consultancy, checkups, vitals, hypertension tests, sugar level tests, and administration of drugs to the ill.

Due to the outreach, the medical personnel were able to diagnose the dire health conditions of some of the beneficiaries, averting a possible fatal medical condition.

Tunde Kara, CEO, Vendease Africa, in a statement said small scale suppliers represent 70 percent of Nigeria’s agri-food supply chain, noting that they form a major part of the 97 percent of Nigerians without access to basic healthcare.

“As a player in the food supply chain, we have made it our responsibility to fix this. This is why, this year, we decided to bring medical aid to traders in Apongbon Market.”

“You would realise that a lot of these traders do not regularly check their health even though they are the backbone of the food industry in the country.”

Oluwashina Thomas, Baba Oloja of Apongbon market, emphasized the importance of the exercise and appreciated the team while advising its expansion.

One of the traders present at the exercise, Emmanuel Godwin, commended the initiative stating that it was a good opportunity for him to know his health status as the festive period approaches.

Vendease’s CSR efforts are focused on four key pillars; education, environment, food security, and healthcare, which prompted this initiative to showcase its commitment to contributing to Africa’s food supply chain.