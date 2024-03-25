Value4Diary consortium launches three diary zones’ projects

The Value4diary consortium project led by Friesland Campina launched three diary zones projects to drive local diary production in Nigeria.

The initiative with is co-funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, aims to boost small-scale milk production and promote sustainability across three dairy zones in Oyo, Osun, and Abuja.

“We are immensely proud to embark on this transformative journey, expanding our dairy development footprints in Nigeria,” said Roger Adou, managing director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC in a statement.

“Through collaborative efforts and innovative strategies with our Value4Dairy partners, we are unwavering in our commitment to driving economic prosperity and empowering communities nationwide,” Adou said.

The project’s impact transcends mere dairy production, encompassing broader societal benefits such as improved food security, heightened nutrition, and reduced conflicts between herders and farmers.

These self-sustaining dairy zones will not only facilitate milk aggregation but also provide essential resources and training to enhance productivity sustainably, the statement said.

“The consortium will leverage cutting-edge advancements in feed, breeding, and sustainable farming practices to uplift local farmers and drive economic prosperity across the sector,” the statement added.

Through strategic interventions, the consortium aims to empower 10,000 pastoralists and smallholders initially, with plans for expansion to include 40,000 milk producers in subsequent years.

Value4Dairy Consortium,which was launched in April,2021 has a collaboration with four strategic partners with expertise in various agri-related value chains: FrieslandCampina WAMCO, URUS, Barenbrug and Agrifirm.