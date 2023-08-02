USAID water initiative benefits 55,000 farmers, herders in Northeast

Over 55,000 farmers and herders have benefited from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Water for Agriculture Activity initiative in the northeastern states of Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe.

The US Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria in a statement said the Feed the Future Water for Agriculture Activity, an initiative supported by USAID has increased water access for farmers and herders in the region.

The statement stated that the move had resulted in over 1,600 farmers adopting improved agriculture production practices.

Michelle Corzine, USAID/Nigeria’s director of Economic Growth and Environment said that USAID recognises the importance of water access for consumption and agricultural use.

“Through our Water for Agriculture Activity, we have increased access to water for smallholder farmers and livestock herders and strengthened the governance and management of water resources,” Corzine said.

Noting that scarce water facilities contributed to the conflicts between herders and farmers in the North-East over the years, USAID said the “four-year (2019 – 2023) Water for Agriculture Activity, implemented by Catholic Relief Services and partners, helped reduce tensions” among warring communities.

“Across the three states, Water for Agriculture constructed and rehabilitated 21 water facilities, including dams, irrigation schemes, boreholes, and water retention ponds,” the statement said.

Speaking on the benefits of the Water for Agriculture Activity, Usman Tella Mustapha, chairman of the Water Users Association in Zobi 2 Community, Borno State said, “We walked long distances to fetch water and our livestock suffered during dry seasons.”

“The construction of a new dam raised the water level so that the boreholes could pump water. Access to clean water within our community has saved us time, increased productivity, and enhanced our overall well-being.”

Since 2008, the United States Government, through the US Agency for International Development, has enabled globally nearly 60 million people to access safe drinking water and 45 million people to access sanitation, the statement said.