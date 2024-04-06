UNILORIN, BATN Foundation partner to make agriculture attractive to youths

In line with the federal government drive to make agriculture attractive to the youths, the university of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has partnered with the British American tobacco Nigerian foundation (BATNF) to nurture young graduates to become successful agripreneurs through the Graduate Agripreneur Project (GAP)

The GAP aims to foster the development of agribusiness enterprises among postgraduates and undergraduates in agricultural faculties of tertiary institutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome the university of Ilorin into our ecosystem of Youth empowerment,”Oludare Odusanya, general manager of BATNF said in a statement.

“Empowering the youth to become successful agripreneurs is not merely an investment in their future; it is an investment in the future of our nation. By nurturing young talent, we contribute to the growth and sustainability of the agricultural sector and, consequently, the economy as a whole,” he added.

The program provides grants to at least four graduates annually to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population, nurturing unique young talents, promoting interest in sustainable agriculture, and fostering the establishment of agricultural enterprises among young graduates.

The foundation has also partnered with other Nigerian higher institutions including the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) and the University of Ibadan (UI), where the Graduate Agripreneur Program has made notable impact.

This newly formed partnership with the UNILORIN is a step towards extending the program’s reach and encouraging agricultural entrepreneurship in Nigeria.