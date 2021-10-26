South West to drive economic growth with agric trade fair

Not less than 200 exhibitors and local governments across the country are expected to participate at the maiden edition of the South West Local Governments Trade Fair to be hosted by the Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture in collaboration with the State Government of Osun and BTG Africa.

Olabode Olaonipekun, Osun State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry Cooperatives and Empowerment, made this known during the unveiling of the Trade Fair Prospectus in Osogbo, adding that the event would hold in Osogbo, from Tuesday 16th to Sunday 28th November 2021 at the Trade Fair Center, Aje International Market, Oshogbo.

While also saying that 100,000 visitors were projected to be part of the trade fair, Olaonipekun said that the event will feature the South West Local Governments trade fair, business to customer trade fair and virtual trade fair and conferences.

“All the local governments in the South-West in particular and those from the other regions are all invited to showcase their unique products to the entire global space”.

“The trade fair will also attract investors from all over the world, creating the platform for them to source local contents from States where materials are sourced,” he said.

He said the gains of the South-West Economic and Investment Summit held in 2019 needed to be consolidated and that the fair would attract investors, industrialists and producers.

He commended the state leadership of Osun Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture for being forward thinking and charged them to build on the success of the forthcoming trade fair in moving the economy of the State forward.

In his remark, Dayo Adewole, Osun commissioner for Agriculture, said the trade fair would give the platform for farmers and other stakeholders to showcase their agricultural produce.

Adewole stated that the trade fair would be of great benefit to the people of the State, adding that it was not only meant for the state government or Ministry of Commerce but for the growth and development of businesses in the State.

Bisi Makanjuola, president of OSUCCIMA, said it has become imperative for the State to organise a trade fair to re-awaken and stimulate business activities in the State and the geo-political zone.

Makanjuola said the chambers of commerce, though had not held a trade fair in over 15 years, and is all out to hold a record breaking fair, thanking the state government for creating an enabling environment for this year’s fair to hold.

He said the event was aimed at bringing to the fore the value chain needed to be identified and developed.

Owoyemi Delight, management consultant of Osun, said the fair themed “Stimulating Value Addition Through Digital Economy for Nigeria’s Sustainable Development” would serve as a veritable platform for businesses, investors and decision makers.

He said they would be able to connect, network and hold business meetings for the socio-economic development of the State and the region.

He charged blue chips, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), trade associations, financial institutions, Federal and State MDAs to come enmass to showcase their products and services to potential buyers.