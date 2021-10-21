Nigeria needs change of trade approach to create wealth

The Nigerian economy will create wealth for its 200 million people by changing its approach to trade and focusing more on exports, according to Ogho Okiti, a doctorate degree holder in Economics from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom and Managing Director of BusinessDay.

According to Okiti, rather than focus solely on producing to meet local demand, the government should think about incentivising local businesses to serve the international community in order to earn much-needed foreign exchange and trigger wealth creation.

“If we got 10 companies in Nigeria and asked them to produce for the international community, it would translate to higher foreign exchange earnings for Nigeria and create more wealth locally,” Okiti said.

Okiti questioned Nigeria’s obsession with producing for home when wealthy nations in Europe and Asia are concerned about what they can produce for others.

“Countries don’t prosper because they feed themselves, they prosper because they exchange,” Okiti, who was speaking at the Think Business conference, said.

