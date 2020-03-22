San Jose Farms CEO urges Nigerian youths to embrace farming

Olanrewaju Osifeso, the chief executive officer of one of Nigeria’s leading agricultural company, San Jose Cashew & Cassava Farms Nig Ltd, has encouraged youths to embrace farming.

Olanrewaju said he was passionate about curbing unemployment in Nigeria, by adding value and creating wealth in the agricultural sector.

In a press statement, he said over the past 10 years San Jose (Cashew & Cassava Nig Ltd) has created direct and indirect jobs for over 1,500 people in Agric business.

Olanrewaju is an experienced agriculturist with specialisation in plantation farming, food processing and consultancy. He is widely recognised as one of the young leading male agriculturist in Nigeria.

He stated that he had acquired over 10 years experience as an entrepreneur with a drive for private sector development, adding that he owns a number of medium-sized commercial farms in Ogun and Oyo State.

San Jose Cashew & Cassava farms Nig Ltd owns 2450 hectares of farm land. He is the initiator of GreenHills Farmstead project (A project that supports and establishes between 1,500-30,000 farm owners in Nigeria).

His quick adeptness was a product of dynamic vast wealth of experience from Finance, Tech and agribusiness sectors.

Olanrewaju started his career in petroleum trading, before venturing into farming on his family cashew plantation and decided to turn the farm into a business, growing crops on large expanse of land for making profits.

His academic background includes graduating with distinction from the University of Lagos, with several certifications in agribusiness within and outside Nigeria’s top tertiary institutions.

Olanrewaju is currently the co-founder of Onalar Farms. He is the managing director and CEO of Dhabi Gari Energy, an oil servicing and trading firm.

Ifeoma Okeke