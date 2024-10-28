Rubber production seen boosting agric growth

The National Rubber Producers Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NARPPMAN), South-West, has called on the federal government and governors of the region to put right policies in place to boost rubber production.

According to the association, the cash crop is capable of boosting the nation’s economy. Therefore, the government should give priority to rubber plantation and production to boost the country’s economy, adding that no economy in the world can survive without rubber.

Oluwatoyin Jeremiah, vice president, NARPPMAN for South-West said the commodity could generate billions for the region as well as reduce unemployment in the country.

“Any economy that relegates rubber will depend largely on importation of rubber products which can affect economy of the county and the region,” Jeremiah said while speaking at the fifth Odua International Trade Fair recently.

He said no crop has high value chain than rubber, adding that rubber plantation is capable of giving jobs to many unemployed Nigerians if properly utilised.

“We are here to make government and the people to be aware of importance of rubber so as to eradicate poverty and provide job opportunity for the youths,” he noted.

Adding that, “One of the objectives of the association in Southwest was to eradicate poverty in the region and open eyes of people to the untapped potentials in rubber plantation and production.”

According to him, Nigeria should adopt a regional system where Obafemi Awolowo used rubber to develop the South-West when there was no technology and crude oil, “but he used agricultural products such as rubber, palm tree, cocoa and others to develop the region.”

Jeremiah urged that western states in the country were paying higher salaries than the federal government due to different agricultural businesses the region engaged in.

Additionally, he called on financial institutions to collaborate with the government in giving financial assistance to rubber farmers.

Peter Igbinoson, national president, NARPPMAN, said youths should be encouraged in plantation and production of rubber, saying it can be a source of livelihood for them if properly maximised.

