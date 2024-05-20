Ebonyi lawmaker distributes rice seeds, N70m to farmers

Chinedu Ogah, a member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives has distributed 200 bags of 25kg rice seeds and shared N70 million to farmers in the constituency.

The lawmaker, who described agriculture as a solution to the hunger and general hardship ravaging the country, urged people to go into farming to survive the situation and tackle hunger and ensure food sufficiency.

He noted that the distribution of rice seeds and financial grants to the rural farmers was to improve agriculture in his constituency.

Ogah who is the chairman House Committee on Reformatory Institutions, warned the farmers against consuming the seeds

” I want to thank the president for allowing us to bring the dividend of democracy to our people. It is in support of the good administration of the state governor Francis Nwifuru. I thank you for believing in me.

“Let me warn, do not cook this rice, it is not good for consumption take it straight to the farm. If you eat it and have a problem don’t call my name”, he warned.

But Governor Francis Nwifuru, who was represented by Ofoke Kiran his Special Assistant on Agriculture, urged the beneficiaries to go into farming to boost food sufficiency in the State.