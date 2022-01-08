Poultry farmers set new price regime for eggs as cost of feed rise

The executive council of Price Advisory Committee have approved a new price regime for sales of eggs by poultry farmers.

In a statement at the weekend, Musa Hakeem, Secretary-General, FCT Chapter of PAN decried that poultry farmers are faced with several challenges ranging from the consistent rise in the price of feeds ingredients which resulted in an increment of animal’s feeds price.

According to him, the farm gate price for normal size egg per crate, under the new price regime will be N1,700 up from N1,500 beginning from the 7th of January, 2022.

“It might interest you to know that, Poultry farmers are facing serious challenges ranging from the consistent rise in the price of feeds ingredients such as Maize and Soya especially which resulted to increment of animal’s feeds price.

“The Executive Council hereby implore the entire members of Poultry Association of Nigeria FCT Chapter to comply with this directive for effectiveness.

“This decision was taken not because we like increasing prices of Poultry Products at any given opportunity but to safeguard our businesses from collapsing which could be in turn translate to lose of job to teaming youths employed by the industry and drop in national GDP,” he said.