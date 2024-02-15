PCGN to hold conference to mark 2024 World Pangolin Day in Ibadan

The Pangolin Conservation Guild Nigeria (PCGN) is gearing up to host a series of activities to mark the 2024 World Pangolin Day.

Scheduled to take place on February 16th and 17th, 2024, at the Zoology Lecture Theatre, University of Ibadan, the event aims to bring together professionals, researchers, government officials, law enforcement agents, community stakeholders, students, and members of the international community to unite to conserve the country’s pangolins.

Themed ‘Uniting Against the Extinction of Pangolins: Working to Keep Pangolins in the Wild,’ the events will feature distinguished speakers such as Olajumoke Moronikeji, a professor and the cahir of the Pangolin Conservation Guild Nigeria; Abimbola Animashaun, officer in charge of Nigeria Customs Service Special Wildlife Office, and Elijah Nelson Udofia, southwest zonal director of NESREA.

Others are; Christina Connelly Kanmaz, vice consul, US consulate general Lagos; Kelsey Skinner assistant director for Residential Care and Community Expectations at Michigan State University and Festus Iyorah of Wild African Funds Nigeria representative.

Zachariah Buba Yaduma, director general/CEO of the Forestry Institute of Nigeria will give the keynote address.

The World Pangolin Day, observed yearly in February, aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by pangolins and the efforts being made to protect them from extinction.

Pangolins, known for curling up into a ball when threatened, are highly sought after for their supposed medicinal properties and are considered a delicacy in Africa and Asia. Nigeria, identified as a hub for African pangolin smuggling to Asian markets, plays a crucial role in combating this illegal trade.

Despite conservation efforts, pangolins remain at risk, with up to 200,000 estimated to be taken from the wild every year, according to Animal charity WildAid. The elusive nature of these creatures makes monitoring their populations challenging, contributing to their vulnerable status.

Through events like the upcoming events and a market rally, organisations like PCGN strive to raise awareness, foster collaboration, and mobilise action to safeguard pangolins and their habitats for future generations.