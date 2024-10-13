Origin Tech, NALDA in pact to grow Nigeria’s agricultural productivity

National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) and Origin Tech Group, is to partner on growing Nigeria’s agricultural productivity by leveraging large scale mechanised agribusiness through the Greener Hope Large Scale Mechanisation Programme.

The Greener Hope programme is a transformative agricultural initiative by the federal government aimed at addressing the food insecurity concerns in the Country. The initiative is designed to overhaul Nigeria’s agricultural sector through provision of modern farming machinery and equipment, and the establishment of medium to large scale model farms that will serve as hubs for agricultural best practices.

“At NALDA, we are excited to collaborate with Origin Tech Group on this groundbreaking initiative. Together, we’ll empower farmers, create job opportunities, boost food production, improve rural prosperity by mitigating rural-urban migration especially amongst the youth population across Nigeria,” Cornelius Oluwasegun Adebayo, executive secretary, NALDA, stated while emphasising the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving agricultural transformation on a large scale.

Musa Olasupo, director of programs, Greener Hope large Scale Mechanization programme, outlined practical steps for launching model farms across the country, with the long-term aim of ensuring Nigeria’s agriculture attains self-sufficiency.

He stated that Nigeria’s food security is at a critical juncture, with challenges like insecurity, climate change, and smuggling that combine to threaten food supply. “Bridging those gaps, Greener Hope will provide the infrastructure farmers need to transition to large-scale farming, increase their yields and secure a sustainable food productivity future.

Samuel J. Samuel, executive chairman, Origin Tech Group, stated that the partnership with NALDA is a critical step toward realising the full potential of Nigeria’s agriculture. “By integrating mechanisation and land development, we are positioning the country for food security and long-term economic growth.”

According to him, the collaboration brings together the expertise of both organisations in key areas such as land clearing, mechanisation, and the establishment of large-scale model farms across Nigeria.

He disclosed that the goal is to unlock new opportunities in sustainable farming, boost productivity, and transform Nigeria’s agricultural landscape through Greener Hope, which is set to substantially revolutionalise Nigeria’s agriculture by providing sustainable access to modern farm machinery and managing post-harvest loses.

