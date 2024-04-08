Ondo govt distributes 1,200 tonnes of grains to livestock farmers

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state has flagged off the distribution of 1,200 tonnes of maize palliatives and commodities to farmers in the state in order to address the escalating food prices in the country.

BusinessDay reports that the 40 trailers of grains, supplied by the Federal Government, had been distributed to poultry, piggery and fishery farmers across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the event on Monday in Akure, Governor Aiyedatiwa, stressed the importance of implementing measures to address the escalating food prices in the country.

The Governor said; “today’s programme is the first among the activities and initiatives lined up to make our State zero tolerant to food insecurity accompanied by massive modern agricultural interventions needed to catapult us to an enviable position in the comity of states.

“The effects of painful but necessary subsidy removal on petrol had compounded the food security situation in Ondo State and indeed Nigeria. Rising inflation on food items and others have made life somewhat unbearable to the people.

“As a government, we must check this ugly trend and make sure that food is not just available, but affordable to the generality of the people.”

The Governor highlighted infrastructure projects aimed at improving market access via rural roads, as well as empowering smallholder farmers, particularly women and youths, through training, capacity building, and access to credit.

Aiyedatiwa, therefore, praised the significant contribution of agriculture to the state’s economy, noting Ondo State’s role in supplying 75 percent of tomatoes to markets in Lagos State.

He announced the distribution of 40 trailers of maize to poultry, fish, and piggery farmers, with plans for further distribution of various food commodities in the future.

The Governor also appreciated the support of the Federal Government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in approving the distribution of grains and other commodities across the country.

Rotimi Wemimo Akinsola, Chairman, Committee on Agriculture and Food Security in the state, commended the governor for establishing the committee as a testament to the governor’s commitment to the welfare of the people.