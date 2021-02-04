Nigeria’s food imports rise to 5yr-high despite local production push

Nigeria’s food imports surged to a five-year high in the first nine months of 2020 despite the Federal Government’s continuous push to boost local production. A total of N1.2 trillion food products were imported into the country from January through September in 2020, indicating a 65-percent rise when compared with N726 billion in the corresponding…

