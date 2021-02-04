BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Nigeria’s food imports rise to 5yr-high despite local production push

… COVID-19, insecurity, climate change, FX volatility seen as major drivers

Nigeria’s food imports surged to a five-year high in the first nine months of 2020 despite the Federal Government’s continuous push to boost local production. A total of N1.2 trillion food products were imported into the country from January through September in 2020, indicating a 65-percent rise when compared with N726 billion in the corresponding…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.