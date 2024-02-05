NBMA assures Nigerians of sustainable food security

The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) says it is pivotal to achieving the food security goal of the Federal Government.

Agnes Asagbra, the director-general (D-G) NBMA gave the assurance of ensuring sustainable food security while speaking with the media in Abuja.

Asagbra restated that NBMA would not rest on its oars in ensuring safety in the application of modern biotechnology which is very essential to attaining food security in Nigeria.

She explained that the agency has provided an enabling environment for indigenous and foreign scientists to practise modern biotechnology under a robust legal framework.

The D-G said that the agency would also continue to positively impact and safeguard human health, plants, animals and the environment.

She expressed satisfaction that Malam Balarabe Lawal, minister of Environment praised the agency during his visit, for its great work in the area of scientific research and safeguarding the nation.

Asagbra promised to sustain the tempo for NBMA to be the first and foremost in the area of biosafety on the continent.

She promised to extend its work to state governments saying that, collaborating with other states would enhance awareness about biosafety and contribute to a seamless nationwide implementation of the biosafety process.