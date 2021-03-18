More food coming to Nigerians’ tables as Zylus diversifies into agriculture

Determined to tackle hunger which is causing disquiet in many Nigerian homes today, a real estate investment and development firm, Zylus Group International, has diversified into agriculture in order to put more food on family tables.

The vision of the company, according to its authorities, is on mechanised farming, animal rearing and processing of farm products such as cash crops and livestock that would be sustainably consumed locally and will sufficiently meet global standards for exportation.

“We believe strongly that this diversification direction will support the continued success of the group in the future and align with the strategic objective of the government to feed its teeming population and end hunger in the country,” Oluwatosin Olatujoye, group managing director, said at the launch of Zylus Farm Vest Limited in Lagos on Thursday.

Olatujoye explained that the reason for their foray into agribusiness sector of the economy was to meet the feeding needs of Nigerians as food was a necessary for people to survive as humans.

He said the new direction was in line with the company’s motto: ‘Bringing affordable food to your table’.

He added that the group approved the diversification as part of its quest for more operational rigour, given the widespread economic vulnerabilities in the country and the resultant reforms by the government.

“This is one of the many diversification moves by the company in recent times following the establishment of subsidiaries with focus on real estate, infrastructure and general construction, property valuation, media, transport, and logistics among others,” he said.

The GMD called on investors both internationally and locally to support the company’s diversification, assuring that investments of investors would be secure at every point.

As a subsidiary of Zylus Group International, Zylus Farm Vest Limited is coming to provide solutions to the agricultural and investment needs of millions of people around the world who want to invest in agriculture and agro-related products and services for high return on investments (ROI).

Zylus Group is a fast growing real estate firm with a corporate culture that speaks professionalism, excellence, integrity, knowledge, and service. It offers top-notch business relationships to partners across its operational subsidiaries.