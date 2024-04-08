Ministry of Finance, TechnoServe explore partnership for food security

The Ministry of Finance and TechnoServe Nigeria are exploring potential collaboration to bolster food and nutrition security in the country.

A recent visit by TechnoServe Nigeria’s team to the Ministry of Finance provided an opportunity to showcase their programs and impact, particularly within Nigeria’s context.

The focus was on finding common ground with the Ministry’s priorities, initiatives, and overall policy direction regarding food and nutrition security, with private sector involvement being a key area of interest for TechnoServe.

Ayodele Tella, senior program manager for Food Fortification, led the TechnoServe delegation on the visit to Wale Edun, Minister of Finance.

During the meeting, Tella provided a comprehensive overview of TechnoServe’s mission, past achievements, and established presence within Nigeria.

She emphasized their dedication to improving the lives and incomes of hardworking individuals in underserved areas across diverse value chains. Their approach centers on assisting communities in building strong farms and businesses, ultimately offering business-oriented solutions to tackle poverty.

Also, Tobi Durotoye, TechnoServe’s deputy program director, highlighted his organisation’s food fortification efforts through the Inspiring Good Nutrition Initiative Through Enterprise (IGNITE) program.

The program, according to him falls under the umbrella of the Millers for Nutrition coalition, currently operational in eight countries, including Nigeria.

“Their objective is to expand access to fortified foods by empowering millers of staple goods such as rice, wheat flour, and edible oil to become central figures in economic development,” he said.

Expressing his appreciation for the visit, Edun envisioned a productive partnership emerging from this interaction.

He viewed it as an opportunity for TechnoServe to gain valuable insights from the Ministry’s experience.

Edun acknowledged that leveraging TechnoServe’s expertise in areas like business development, food processing, and high-value agriculture would be crucial.

“This collaboration would allow them to address identified gaps and work together to lift people out of poverty,” he said.