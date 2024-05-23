Lagos unveils butchers’ academy to sanitise red meat value chain

In a move to sanitise the red meat value chain, the Lagos State government has unveiled the Butchers’ Academy and Last Mile Meat shops.

The Lagos state government has been working on implementing strict policies that ensures red meat selling in the state is done professionally.

The Butchers’ Academy and Last Mile Meat shops are part of the state’s agriculture roadmap initiative to encourage hygienic transportation and presentation of meat.

The Butchers’ Academy aims to revolutionise the beef industry by providing a platform to educate butchers on standard operational protocols, showcasing modern techniques in butchery and creating job opportunities for the youth, among others.

Abisola Olusanya, Lagos State commissioner of Agriculture, at the launch of the two initiatives in Alausa recently, said it is to see that Lagosians have confidence in the meats they consume, encouraging presentable standards that will attract more youths into the business.

She said the more presentable the meat business is, it will help correct the erroneous impression that the profession is reserved for the unenlightened.

Olusanya added that each meat shop is to be operated by four youths allocated one cow to be slaughtered at approved government abattoirs before they are sent to the ministry to ensure their hygienic conditions.

Also, she called for the collaboration of private sectors to enlarge the current pilot scheme of 20ft containers, noting that the government desires to increase the containers to 40ft.

According to her, the overhauling in the transportation sector led to the introduction of Eko Meat Van which ended the era of conveying meat through unwholesome practices.

Emmanuel Olotu, chairman of the Lagos House of Assembly Committee on Agriculture, commended the ministry, saying that with the initiative, more food will be provided for residents.

Also present at the launch was Oluwarotimi Fashola, special adviser to the governor on Agriculture, who assured that the recently launched Meat Shops will sell in kilograms to ensure uniformity.

Thanking the state, Kazeem Bakare, chairman of the Butchers’ Association, Lagos chapter, emphasised that the butchers’ association will see to safe handling of meat henceforth. He added that the new initiatives will encourage butchers who have left the business for other jobs.

The Last Mile Meat shops are located in the Ijeh area of Dolphin Estate, Surulere and Mushin.