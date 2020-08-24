Lagos invites private sector partners to manage Imota rice mill

The Lagos State Government has invited what it calls strategic partners that will manage and operate the 32 metric tonne per hour Imota Rice Mill in Ikorodu area of the state.

An Expression of Interest (EOI) notice by the state’s Ministry of Agriculture, invited both domestic and international firms or consortium of firms to submit am EOI to enter into a strategic partnership to manage, operate and maintain the rice mill with a medium-term vision to securing equity ownership.

According to the notice signed by Abisola Olusanya, acting commissioner for agriculture, the rice mill complex sits on 22 hectares of land, with the core mill capacity of about 8.5ha consisting of complete sets of twin milling lines, two (2) product warehouses, 16 paddy storage silos with capacity of 2,500MT each, water treatment plant and effluent processing plant.

The mill, government says is meant to close the supply gap of rice in the state, ensure food security, reduce dependency on rice importation, as well as create over 250,000 direct and indirect jobs through the rice production value chain. It was also stated that the state government is already exploring partnerships with key paddy producing states to secure paddy for the Imota Rice Mill.

Submission of Expression of Interest according to the notice should be submitted no later than 5pm on 6th of September, 2020. The notice requires prospective applicants to register with the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA), provide company profile detailing information such as ownership and organisations structure, experience with similar projects in size and scope; evidence of financing and access to credit among others.