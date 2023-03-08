Kogi reiterates support for farmers to boost productivity

As new farming season approaches, Kogi state government has assured farmers of its super support to help boost agricultural activities in the state.

Gabriel Olofu, commissioner for commerce and Industry gave the assurance while declaring open a training workshop organized by the Nigeria Export Promotion Could (NEPC) for cassava farmers and processors held in Lokoja.

Represented by Salifu Ahmed, permanent secretary of the ministry, commended Governor Yahaya Bello for deploying huge resources into the development of agriculture in the last seven years in the state, describing him as agriculture friendly Governor.

He urged cassava farmers and processors to form cooperative groups to enable them benefit from Government grants

In her welcome address, the state coordinator of NEPC, Amina Abdulmalik assured of the council’s commitment to ensure its continued collaboration with cassava farmers and processors to improve on the Non-oil Export performance in the country.

Read also: Kogi assures farmers of support to boost agric activities

She pointed out that the major objective of the multiplication and distribution of the improved cassava rapid multiplication CRM stems was to establish an improved cassava multiplication system and to develop effective and sustainable improved varieties to farmers to help boost cassava production in Nigeria.

In a paper presentation, titled Rapid Multiplication of cassava to solve low multiplication ratio, the resource person, Yakubu Zubairu said the workshop was a follow up to the previous work shop on cassava production multiplication and value addition, noting that there was need to train cassava farmers on how cassava stems can be multiply into large quantity for increased cassava farming.

While commending the present administration for committing huge resources into agriculture, urged the government, individuals and commercial banks to inject more funds into the agriculture sector to increase production and implored cassava farmers whom were provided with cassava stems to ensure proper maintenance and care.

In their separate good will messages, Rakiya Onaivo Sani, the MD/CEO of Kogi Enterprise Development Agency KEDA, Nweke Ifeoma, head of ventures of NYSC in Kogi state, MB Yusuf, NASSI Secretary, commended NEPC in for the sensitization program for farmers in the state.

Rekiya Onaivo particularly requested cassava farmers to approach her at the KEDA office on the issue of grants and urged them to take proper care of the cassava stems given to them by NEPC.