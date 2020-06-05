KASCO produces 20,000MT of fertiliser in 5 months

The Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO) has produced over 20,000 metric tons of fertiliser in the first five months of 2020 and remitted the sum of N2.8billion to the NAIC-NPK Limited as part payment for the supply of raw materials under the special fertiliser production initiative, the organisation says.

Bala Inuwa, managing director of the company, who made this disclosure recently, stated that the remittance made was different from the over N4 billion paid back to NAIC-NPK in 2019 production session.

Inuwa disclosed that last year the company processed over 50,000 metric tons of NPK20:10:10 without issues around quality and the security of raw-materials.

He noted that the issue concerning the alleged suspension of the production of the commodity started in the 2020 production season which took off in March.

“Since the beginning the production of the commodity this year, over 20,000 metric tons of NPK20:10:10 have been produced, and sold and over N2.75 billion realized from the production have been remitted to the NAIC-NPK limited, which the managing director NSIA, Uche Orji is a living witness,” he said.

“KASCO is a household company in northern Nigeria, especially in the North West the quality of the company ‘s NPK 20:10:10 product is widely accepted among the farming community in the region which has made the company’s products a premium one among Agro-Dealers in the region,” he stated.

He denied the on-going alleged suspension of the production of NPK20:10:10 fertilizer brand in the plant, saying that the organisation has continued to produce the commodity.

“I am categorically confirming to you that there is nothing like suspension of the production in our plants. However, I wish to confirm that we have a pending issue which is generating interest between the company and one of the collateral managers posted to the company from NAIC-NPK.”

“It may interest you to know that the collateral managers are those employed by NAIC-NPK Limited and posted to our company under the fertilizer production initiative of the Federal Government which we are a partner,” he added.

Inuwa explained that the role of the collateral managers is to ensure that companies participating in the fertilizer production agreement comply with specified quality and ensure the security of raw-materials being supplied for production of NPK20:10:10.

The managing director added that in the northwest the quality of the company `s NPK 20:10:10 product is widely accepted among the farming community in the region, which made the company’s product premium among dealers in the region.

He, however, pointed out that because of the high quality of the organisation’s products, the management is aware of the on-going attempts to adulterate its products, such as the NPK20:10:10, which informed a report forwarded the EFCC on the incident.

He stated that the authorities of the EFCC has already commenced full investigation into the adulteration of the company`s NPK20:10:10 product, and even the Fertilizers Producers Association of Nigeria`s committee on fertilizer adulteration has reported those found to be involved with the appropriate authorities.