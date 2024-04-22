Johnvents industries reaffirms commitment to cocoa sustainability, food safety

By Jacob Akintunde

Johnvents industries limited, a cocoa processing firm in Africa, has reaffirmed its commitment to driving cocoa sustainability and food safety in Africa’s biggest economy.

The organisation made this known during the completion of its Rainforest Alliance factory certification and FSSC 22000 Version 6 food safety audit.

Caroline Omotosho, managing director of Johnvents Industries in a statement, said the newly acquired Rainforest Alliance Supply chain certification for its cocoa processing facility complements its existing certification for its farmer network.

She, therefore, said the group was committed to driving sustainable growth across the agricultural value chain, including production, processing, manufacturing and trade of commodity and food products in Nigeria and the rest of the world.

“we are relentlessly solidifying our position as a leader in responsible cocoa sourcing and processing, and these certifications represent a significant leap forward in our commitment to sustainability and food safety,” she said.

“As we continue to live true to the ethos of our parent company, which is building global businesses in Africa, Johnvents subjects itself to rigorous environmental and social processes to meet globally acceptable standards throughout the cocoa processing journey.”

Also speaking on the development, Uyi Owumi, group operations manager, Johnvents Group, reiterated the importance of the certifications.

He said; “the Rainforest Alliance Certificate for our factory ensures that our processing methods adhere to sustainability principles, thereby safeguarding biodiversity and supporting the livelihoods of cocoa farmers.”

“The Rainforest Alliance certification enables Johnvents Industries to engage directly with certified cocoa bean producers or farmer groups, facilitating its participation in the sustainable cocoa market.”

“Also, Johnvents can now offer certified cocoa beans or its processed products to off-takers locally and internationally, catering to sustainability-conscious consumers. The upgraded FSSC 22000 Version 6 certification ensures the implementation of a robust food safety management system throughout our supply chain.”

“This certification highlights Johnvents’ dedication to enhancing food safety protocols, ensuring consumers receive premium cocoa products of the highest quality.”