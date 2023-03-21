Ibaji flood initiative empowers 280 rice farmers in Kogi

No fewer than 280 rice and beans women farmers from across 14 villages in Ibaji local government area of Kogi state were established, empowered by the Ibaji Flood Plains MPCS Initiative.

The women farmers were offered cash assistance to alleviate the pains and loss recorded from 2022 flood disaster that displaced many and destroyed most farmlands across Ibaji local government.

Joy Ukoje, executive chairman of Ibaji Flood Plains MPCS said the objective of the cooperative is to assist farmers in Ibaji local government area who were affected by flood to mitigate future flooding as well as improve their socio -economic well being.

She added that the Initiative is also to support the Industrious people of Ibaji flood plains and across the environment to rebuild livelihoods and home for the most vulnerable.

According to her, a visit to the farmers and their farmlands show evidences that monies given to them was expended for the right purpose.

“The next phase of the campaign is to mobilise funds and get support for the construction of community shelters across Ibaji flood plains and a designed prototype is ready.”

“Any individual who takes up the construction of any community shelters will have it named after him or her.” She equally thanked all the sponsors and called on government and spirited individuals to support the cooperative.

The beneficiaries were drawn from Ichala, Makoja, Iyano,

Unale, Aya Echono, Ayeke, Ihile, Ujeh and Otah villages in Ibaji LGA. Others are, Elele, Ugwoda, Uchuchu and Ineneh/Ejulofe.

The farmers expressed gratitude to the group for coming to their aid after the devastation of their homes and farmlands in last year’s flood menace, adding that the unfortunate situation left them without a source of livelihood.

Esther Emmanuel, a rice farmer, from Ichala village, appreciated the donor for the intervention, saying it has helped in stabilizing their lives.

Read also: Nigeria’s fertiliser prices ease but out of farmers’ reach

Christiana Achoba, another rice farmer from Ichala said the money provided for them by the donor to farm has positively impacted their livelihood as the rice harvested and sold from their farms have been used to uplift their standard of living.

Also, Titi Acholo, a rice farmer from Makoja village said the donor had not only brought succour to them but appealed to them to support more farmers in the state.

One of the leaders and a focal person, Daniel Acholo, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries, called on federal and state governments to dredge River Niger in order to stop the annual flooding in the area.

The farmers appealed to the government to help prevent incessant attacks on their farmlands by herdsmen, assist them in land clearing, provide them with modern farming equipment and inputs as well as construct access roads in to villages.