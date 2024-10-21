How to cultivate yam in your backyard

Nigeria is the largest producer of yam in the world contributing two-thirds of global yam production annually, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Yams are the fifth most widely harvested crop in Nigeria following cassava, maize, guinean corn/sorghum, beans/cowpeas, and the most commonly harvested tuber crop after cassava.

Data from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) shows that Nigeria produces about 16.19 million tubers of yams, as of 2022.

However, yam production is declining in some traditional producing areas due to worsening insecurity, declining soil fertility, increasing pest pressures and high cost of labour.

Agribusiness in its usual manner explores the steps involved in cultivating yam successfully.

Small arable land space

The first step in growing a successful yam farm is an arable land fertile enough to host plant life. However small the land space is, ensuring that it is fertile will ascertain how big the yams will grow to be.

Research has shown that when the land is inhospitable for planting, yams will grow to be retarded and might die off.

Healthy yam seedlings/head

Getting the right kind of yam seedlings is the second step to growing a successful yam farm in Nigeria. The seeds, usually an old yam head, contain the genetic traits of the yam, determining how large or sweet it will be.

The key therefore is to plant the old head of a sweet big yam, so it replicates the same taste and size.

Read also: World’s biggest yam producer targets $5 billion in exports

Soil ridging/heaping

After gathering some good yam seedlings, the next step is to build soil ridges or soil heaps on the land.

Yams are planted inside ridges and not on flat surfaces like other crops. This helps to increase the seed rate and ensures optimum utilisation of land resources suitable for yam production.

Also, an average space of 1 meter should be created to allow space for leaves branching when the yam begins to grow.

Access to sufficient water supply

Water is essential in determining the size and quality of yam during the germination phase. Adequate moisture helps activate enzymes in the yam seed, allowing it to sprout and develop strong roots and stems.

As the yam plant grows, it stores energy in its underground tubers. A sufficient water supply is therefore needed for the tubers to develop properly, allowing them to grow larger and become nutrient-dense.

Branching/stick support

Branching gives room for yams to have access to enough air which helps in germination.

As yams germinate inside the soil, they begin to produce crawling leaves which when left on the ground could hinder growth.

However, by supporting these leaves with long sticks, they are able to crawl onto them, giving the leaves space to sprout longer and in the process get enough air needed inside the soil for a healthy yam germination.

Attention and patience

It takes about eight months for a yam seedling to grow into maturity. Within that period, watching out for pests and weed encroachment is encouraged.

Similarly, like every living thing, yam seedlings take time to grow.

Careful harvesting

Yams are harvested at the end of eight months by using a cutlass to carefully dig around the ridges while pulling it out gently to prevent it from cutting in half.

Dry storage space

Storing yams in a cool and dry place will prevent them from spoilage, ensuring that they are eaten or sold at the highest quality.

Share