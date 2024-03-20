Hilda Baci Academy set to raise more foodpreneurs

…to commence 2024 classes

Hilda Effiong Bassey, culinary expert also known as Hilda Baci has announced the launch of her cooking class aimed at empowering more foodpreneurs to improve their cooking skills.

The academy aims to cultivate well-rounded chefs who can navigate the complexities of the food industry.

Its curriculum focuses on equipping students with a comprehensive understanding of Nigerian cuisine.

In her quest to grow the culinary industry and refresh Nigeria’s recipes, the chef is set to teach over 160 recipes to new students of the academy.

Baci is the June 2023 winner of the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, with record time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

She said her joy is to see more women become economically stable for the growth of the country, noting that “more gainfully employed women will better society.”

Baci’s vision for her academy extends beyond teaching recipes.

Students are taught mastery of both traditional and contemporary culinary techniques. They gain invaluable insights into food business management, food safety practices, and presentation skills.

Graduates of Hilda Baci Academy go on to find employment in restaurants, start their food businesses, and become ambassadors for Nigerian cuisine.

Lucky students of the academy are awarded a full scholarship to the prestigious Red Dish culinary institution, $1,000 Amazon gift card, a million naira for 10 people, five million naira for a person, iPad, iPhones, and MacBook among others.