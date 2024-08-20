Here are top five risks facing agriculture sector in 2024

The Allianz Risk Barometer 2024 report has identified the top five risks confronting the agriculture sector, emphasizing critical challenges that necessitate immediate attention.

The leading risks according to the report include climate change, natural catastrophes, environmental risks, changes in legislation, and business interruption.

The report released Tuesday noted that addressing these risks is crucial for the sustainability and growth of the agriculture sector.

The report, based on insights from over 3,000 risk management professionals and business leaders, highlights the growing importance of addressing these risks to ensure business continuity and safeguard against potential disruptions.

Climate Change (#1, 59 per cent of responses)

Climate change is number one on the list and accounts for 59 per cent of respondents. It remains the foremost risk for the agriculture sector, with rising temperatures, shifting weather patterns, and increased frequency of extreme weather events significantly impacting crop yields and livestock health. “To mitigate this risk, farmers and agricultural businesses must adopt sustainable practices, such as precision farming, crop diversification, and water-efficient irrigation techniques. Investing in research and development for climate-resilient crops and collaborating with governmental and non-governmental organizations to implement climate adaptation strategies are also essential, the report said.

Natural Catastrophes (#2, 57 per cent of responses)

Natural catastrophes, which are the number two risk with 57 per cent of the respondents include floods, droughts, and storms that continue to pose substantial threats to agriculture. These events can devastate crops, damage infrastructure, and disrupt supply chains. “To mitigate the impact of natural catastrophes, farmers should invest in resilient infrastructure, implement advanced weather forecasting systems, and develop comprehensive disaster preparedness plans. Insurance coverage tailored to agricultural risks can also provide financial protection and support recovery efforts in the aftermath of natural disasters.

Environmental Risks (#3, 27 per cent of responses)

Environmental risks, such as soil degradation, water scarcity, and biodiversity loss, have emerged as a new and significant threat to agriculture. These risks can reduce agricultural productivity and sustainability. To address environmental risks, farmers should adopt conservation practices, such as no-till farming, cover cropping, and integrated pest management. Governments and agricultural organizations should promote policies and initiatives that support sustainable land and water management practices, as well as the restoration of degraded ecosystems.

Changes in Legislation and Regulation (#4, 22 per cent of responses)

Changes in legislation and regulation have also surfaced as a new risk for the agriculture sector. The dynamic regulatory environment can impact everything from land use and environmental standards to trade policies and subsidies. To navigate these changes, agricultural businesses should engage with policymakers, participate in industry associations, and stay informed about legislative developments. Implementing robust compliance management systems and seeking legal advice can help ensure adherence to new regulations and minimize potential disruptions.

Business Interruption (#5, 16 per cent of responses)

Business interruption has moved down to the fifth position but remains a significant concern for the agriculture sector. Disruptions can result from various factors, including supply chain issues, labour shortages, and equipment failures. To mitigate the risk of business interruption, agricultural businesses should develop comprehensive business continuity plans, diversify their supply chains, and invest in modern, reliable equipment. Regular maintenance and contingency planning are crucial for minimizing downtime and ensuring operational continuity.

Addressing these top risks requires a collaborative approach and strategic investments in key areas. The report says Agricultural stakeholders should adopt Sustainable Practices, by implementing precision farming, crop diversification, and water-efficient irrigation to combat climate change.

“Invest in Resilient Infrastructure, by enhancing disaster preparedness and leveraging advanced weather forecasting tools to mitigate natural catastrophes.

Other strategies are to embrace conservation practices and support policies for sustainable land and water management, stay informed about legislative changes and ensure compliance with new regulations, diversify supply chains and invest in reliable equipment to prevent business interruptions, and proactively address these risks, the agriculture sector can enhance its resilience, ensure food security, and drive sustainable growth.