As part of activities to mark the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD), Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA) and the Pan-Atlantic University have reaffirmed their commitment to use art education as a catalyst for empowerment and social development.

The event held recently in Lagos brought together community leaders from Itamapako, Ogun State, offering them a transformative experience in cultural awareness, visual literacy, artistic expression, and leadership.

Jess Castellote, the museum director, said the event aimed to expand women’s access to quality education and training; promote the creative talent of women; and advance women’s leadership, service and impact.

“At YSMA, we believe that art is a powerful tool for social change. By empowering these women leaders through cultural inclusion, we are not only enriching their lives but also strengthening the fabric of our communities,” she said.

The museum partnered with the Educational Co-operation Society (ECS) and Zabalketa, two organisations committed to social transformation through education and international cooperation.

Reflecting on the role of education in women’s empowerment, Wilfred Dieke, project manager of ECS, said the collaboration with YSMA and Zabalketa underscores the organisation’s commitment to education and character development.

“Women’s leadership is strengthened when they have access to knowledge and creative resources. We are proud to support initiatives that provide women with the skills and confidence to lead and inspire others,” Dieke said.

Also, Susana Mateo, technical coordinator for International Cooperation Projects at Zabalketa, hailed the programme’s impact.

According to her, “This initiative demonstrates how the right to culture and education is a strategic tool for empowering women, and advancing gender equality and social progress.”

The initiative reinforces YSMA’s commitment to social inclusion and sustainable development through the arts, further integrating its mission of service, education, and impact within local and global conversations.

Castellote explained that by aligning with international efforts to accelerate progress for women, YSMA continues to set the standard for how art institutions can drive meaningful change beyond their gallery walls.

The YSMA at Pan-Atlantic University is Nigeria’s leading art institution, committed to service and impact through the preservation and showcase of the rich artistic heritage of Nigeria.

