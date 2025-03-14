With a focus to boost Nigeria’s economic growth and drive inclusion and sustainability, the Lagos state government said it is launching a series of initiatives aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs and enhancing their access to global markets.

At the Accelerating Action: Her Commerce, Her Voice event to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day held in Lagos recently, stakeholders from government to businesses acknowledge the crucial role women play in the economy to foster growth.

Hauwa Adeeyo, special assistant to the governor on Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade & Investment (CCTI), emphasised that the government is committed to dismantling obstacles and providing essential support for female-owned businesses to scale.

“We recognise the significant potential of our women entrepreneurs. By equipping them with the necessary tools, knowledge, and resources to navigate the complexities of international trade, we are not only promoting their development but also contributing to the overall economic growth of Lagos State.”

The initiatives are expected to be rolled out in phases, with the government working closely with relevant stakeholders, including associations, export promotion agencies, and financial institutions.

According to her, the Lagos State government is optimistic that these initiatives will not only boost export statistics but also create job opportunities and empower women throughout the state.

“Accelerating voice means amplifying the power of women in decision-making, whether at the local or national level,” she noted.

“It is about giving women the platform to speak, to shape policies, and to influence change,” she explained.

“It is about ensuring women’s voices are heard in all spheres – whether in governance, in boardrooms, or in the spaces where communities make decisions that affect their lives,” she added.

In Lagos, we have seen women break boundaries, she said, citing women like Nike Okundaye, who has made a mark in the world of art, and Folorunso Alakija, one of Africa’s richest women, who has inspired generations with her story of resilience and entrepreneurial success.

These are just a few examples of women who have taken action and become leaders in their fields, she noted.

“But we must ensure that these success stories are not isolated, but rather, they reflect the potential of every woman in Lagos and beyond.”

She explained that, in addition to providing a centralised service to assist entrepreneurs with export procedures, market research, international trade regulations, and digital marketing strategies, the government is also focused on facilitating access to grants, loans, and other financial tools tailored to the requirements of women-led export businesses.

In her keynote, Desola Jimmy-Eboma, founder of FreshOla Organics Food and Packaging Limited, emphasised the importance of empowering entrepreneurs to stimulate economic growth, generate employment, and enhance global competitiveness.

She highlighted that investing in women’s entrepreneurship is crucial for achieving sustainable development and addressing economic inequalities.

With the backing of the Lagos government, which aims to bolster women’s economic empowerment, she anticipated a rise in the number of women-owned businesses among startups.

She emphasised that her training programmes are designed to empower women entrepreneurs with the necessary tools, knowledge, and resources to grow their businesses, adopt innovative practices, and enter international markets.

Eboma reaffirmed her dedication to creating a more inclusive and resilient private sector by providing women entrepreneurs with the essential resources for success.

