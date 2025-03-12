As part of activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), the Lagos State Government plans to empower women entrepreneurs on digital and financial growth strategies.

In a statement, Hauwa Adeeyo, senior special assistant to Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu on Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, emphasized on the commitment to strengthen female-led MSMEs and ensuring financial inclusion for women entrepreneurs by Lagos State.

“This initiative aims to provide young women business owners with access to digital tools, financial education, cooperative business opportunities, and strategies for sustainable expansion,” she said.

According to her, this aligned with the IWD 2025 global theme, “Inspire Inclusion.”

“Lagos is the commercial nerve center of Africa, and women entrepreneurs are a major force in driving economic growth.”

“Through this imitative, we are reaffirming Governor Sanwo-Olu commitment to women-led enterprises.”

She stated that Lagos is not only celebrating women in business but also ensuring they have financial knowledge and digital tools to scale.

According to her, an empowered woman in business strengthens families, communities, and the entire state.

Adeeyo further noted “participants will engage in hands-on workshops and panel discussions covering e-commerce & digital sales, while leveraging online platforms to scale businesses and financial lieracy & smart money management to teach strategies for managing business finances, securing funding, and building creditworthiness.

“We would also provide funding, mentorship, and bulk purchasing benefits that includes Scaling MSMEs & Expanding Market Reach with actionable steps to transition from small to sustainable enterprises.”

Highlighting the governor’s agenda on women-focused MSME empowerment programmes, Adeeyo noted that “Lagos State Women Entrepreneurship Fund (LASWEF) provides direct funding and low-interest loans to women-led business such as Eko MSME Fashion Hub and Market Modernisation programme .

“Additionally, successful female business leaders and e-commerce giants will guide participants on how to optimise digital platforms, secure funding, and build sustainable enterprises. Attendees will also receive access to Lagos State’s business development resources, cooperative programmes, and financial support systems,” she stated.

The event tagged ‘Empowering Women, Elevating Businesses: Digital & Financial Strategies for Growth,’ is scheduled to hold on March13,, 2025 at the Women Development Centre (WDC), Agege, Lagos.

It will feature distinguished industry experts, business strategists, financial experts, e-commerce specialists, and cooperative development leaders, who will equip participants with practical strategies for navigating the evolving business landscape.

