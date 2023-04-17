Group distributes N8.1m rice seeds to flood victims

About nine tons of certified rice seeds have been distributed to 1,800 beneficiaries affected by the 2022 flood disaster in Ibaji local government area of Kogi State by the Ibaji Unity Forum (IUF).

Speaking at the distribution centre over the weekend in Ibaji, Stephen Uchola, national president, disclosed that the gesture was in fulfilment of IUF’s mandate to alleviate the suffering of Iban farmers caused by 2022 flood disaster

He added that the nine tonnes (9000kg) of Faro 44 rice seeds with three months maturity worth N8.1 million, put by IUF would be distributed to 1,800 beneficiaries of Ibaji indigenes.

He said, “The initiative is part of ”IUF Post Flood Relief Programmes” to cushion the effects of the 2022 flood disaster that ravaged and submerged the entire Ibaji Local Government.”

Represented by Orjih Mathias Mike, public relations officer (PRO) of IUF, said the effects of the 2022 flood in Ibaji was devastating, saying Governments at all levels had not made any effort to help the citizens.

“”In spite of all efforts to showcase the prevalent effects of this natural disaster to the world, the Kogi State and Federal Governments have left the citizens of Ibaji to their fate.”

Read also: Africa is energy poor, needs funds, infrastructure- AfDB

”The IUF in her own wisdom and as part of its aims and objectives, cried out to the public for assistance and the result is what people are witnessing today.”

The forum president appreciated the donors for having faith in IUF, and for committing their resources to the course of alleviating the suffering of Ibaji citizens, as he enjoined all Ibaji sons and daughters to join the forum , saying “there is strength in unity”.

He urged the beneficiaries to effectively utilise the rice seeds for maximum yields for their own benefits, family, state and the country at large.

Uchola commended Tony Ameh, planning committee’s chairman and the committee members for doing a very good job in sourcing for the funds.

David Alelo Ameh, chairman, Board of Trustee (BoT) of IUF in his remarks thanked the Almighty God, and the donors for having faith in IUF and for committing their resources into the program.

Represented by Simon Achimugwu, a BoT member, Ameh noted that the IUF remained a political group and as such whatever IUF was giving out should not be attributed to any political party.

”This is not the first time IUF is doing this type of program; we have also distributed rice seeds to Ibaji indigenes as part of IUF’s support for 2018 flood disaster,” Ameh said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Grace Ameh, a widow from Onedega ward commended the forum for its intervention to alleviate its suffering caused by flood disaster, adding that the 2022 flood had affected them so much that to even feed their families became a problem , making them more vulnerable.

She said, “No matter how little these rice seeds could be, it means a lot to us because we believe that this will later translate into something big before the end of this year.”