Group distributes inputs to 3,000 farmers to enhance food security in Borno

The Victims Support Fund (VSF) has flagged off the distribution of dry season farm inputs to 3,000 farmers to boost food security in two local government areas of Borno State.

Speaking while flagging off the distribution last weekend, Governor Babagana Zulum who was represented by the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Bawu Musami said agriculture has always been the backbone of the nation’s economy and that it was very significant in Borno State.

He noted that the rainy season farming was no longer sustainable due to the effects of climate change which informed the need for extensive irrigation farming.

“The dry season farming support from the VSF is timely and will go a long way in providing food in the state and the nation at large.

“I, therefore, urge the beneficiaries to make good use of the farm inputs given to them and make their communities have enough food,” Zulum said.

He promised to continue to partner with the VSF as farming is the major occupation of the people of Borno State which informed the high priority the state government has placed on agriculture.

In her remarks, the Executive Director, VSF, Nana Tanko, a professor, expressed her delight with the large number of people that have returned to their host communities.

“This is the last major event to be implemented by VSF in Borno State which means so much to the VSF. It is evident that it is a local government area that is adequately engaged in dry-season farming, So, we have no doubt that the items distributed will add a lot of value to the farmers.

“The intervention is part of the VSF 2023 project to support the Borno State agricultural initiative. Victims support fund has been working in the Northeast since 2014 providing succour to victims of insurgency in areas of peace building, livelihood and recovery, construction and Education.

“In this dry season intervention of VSF 3,000 farmers across the two local government areas will benefit where Gamboru Ngala have 1,800 farmers and Isge have 1,200 farmers to benefit from the exercise

The Chairman further urged the beneficiaries to make proper use of the farm inputs to make sure that they harvest the desired food produced at the end of the season.

He added that agricultural extension workers were also trained by the VSF in the communities to guide the benefitting farmers on the dry season farming whereas in Gamboru Ngala 1,800 beneficiaries received their farm inputs.

Items distributed to the farmers in each of the communities include 25 kg of rice seed 50 kg of fertilizer, 2 litters of insecticides, 1 litter of herbicide and 1 knapsack sprayer.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their joy and gratitude to VSF for providing them with dry-season farm inputs at this crucial time of economic hardship while pledging to make useful and proper use of the items to boost dry-season farming in their communities.