Green Eagles launches GreenWealth initiative to drive Nigeria’s food security

Green Eagles Agribusiness Solutions Limited, a leading agro enterprise in Nigeria, has launched the GreenWealth Project to drive agric productivity, stimulate economic growth, and ensure the attainment of food security in the country.

The GreenWealth project is designed to enhance profitability for stakeholders across the agricultural value chains as well as facilitating and providing a profitable platform for individuals and organisations to invest in the sector.

“Food security has become a more serious issue than ever, and as a nation, we must bridge the local deficit in the production of critical food and cash crops to avert a major food crisis,” said Taiwo Oluwadahushola, CEO, Green Eagles Agribusiness Solutions during the launch of the initiative in Lagos recently.

“Green Eagles Agribusiness Solutions Limited is set to spearhead the creative restructuring and innovation required to achieve Nigeria’s food security goal with the launch of the GreenWealth Project,” Oluwadahushola said.

“In achieving this goal, we will facilitate the establishment of Integrated Farm Estates in 774 Local Government Area across the federation to drive a rapid increase in crops & livestock, which is produced round-the-year at significantly lower production costs, until we achieve equilibrium of demand and supply at consistently lower prices,” he added.

He said that the launch of the GreenWealth Project will help in creatively restructuring the nation’s agribusiness space to achieve the goal of shoring up the nation’s GDP through agriculture.

Also speaking at the event, Adebola Adetayo, managing director, said the initiative will provide sustainable livelihoods for millions of rural dwellers and unemployed youths as well as providing sustainable returns for sponsors.

Similarly, she notes that the project will stir up unprecedented economic prosperity in and around rural communities.

Adetayo said that the first phase of the project will be geared towards the goal of national food security while the second phase will facilitate the achievement of export prominence in crops where we have agro-ecological advantage.

“Our projections show we can assure an annual return 30percent to sponsors, that is 15percent every six months. At the end of each investment circle, a sponsor may request a rollover or principal repayment” she said.

Emmanuel Ijiwere, director of the company emphasized that it’s high time we took action and make agriculture a major source of livelihood at all levels while ensuring food security in Nigeria and diversifying the economy through the sector.

He urged individuals to take advantage of the opportunities created by agric-tech organisations such as the GreenWealth initiative to create wealth by investing in the sector without directly involving in farming activities.