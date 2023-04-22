FMN rewards B2C dealers with trucks to boost supply chain efficiency

As part of its commitment to nurturing sustainable partnerships, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), a leading food and agro-allied company in Nigeria rewards B2C top-performing dealers with distribution trucks to further boost supply chain efficiency.

The presentation of the trucks took place at an event held at the FMN headquarters, Golden Penny Place, Apapa -Lagos, recently.

The redistribution trucks, which were given to the dealers as a gesture of appreciation and reward for their continued commitment and loyalty to the company, will enable them to expand their distribution network and reach more customers across the country.

Devlin Hainsworth, managing director of the foods division, expressed his gratitude to the partners for their dedication and hard work.

He noted that their contributions have played a significant role in the growth and success of the company, and the gifting of the trucks is a way to further strengthen the partnership.

“We appreciate the hard work and commitment of our partners in helping us achieve our business objectives. As we continue to grow and expand, we recognise the importance of having a robust distribution network, and that is why we are giving these trucks to our partners. We look forward to a golden future.”

He also stated that FMN remains committed to supporting its distributors and creating an enabling environment for their businesses to thrive.

The incentives won by the dealers include 14, five-tonne capacity TATA trucks and one eight-tonne capacity TATA truck awarded to 15 top-performing B2C dealers selected for their commendable performance within the last financial year.

Speaking to journalists at the event, one of the recipients of the trucks, Chijioke Owora representing Mt Olive Nigeria Enterprises, Ilorin said: “The truck is going to help our business grow, especially in regards to logistics and moving of goods.”

“We know how challenging it can be to move around goods, but a truck of this magnitude would go a long way in conveying goods from point of distribution to the consumers.”

Thanking FMN for the handover of trucks, another recipient, Opeyemi Idris, manager of Fulcrum Golden Heritage said: “Seeing this truck today, I am very happy. I wasn’t expecting this big truck, I was expecting the smaller one.

“I am proud of FMN and we are very grateful to FMN for this gift of a truck. We believe it is going to stimulate our efforts in regard to the distribution of FMN products. We pray that God replenishes them and continues to expand their business in Nigeria and all over the world.”

The event was attended by senior executives of FMN and representatives of the partners who received the trucks.

The partners expressed their gratitude to the company and affirmed their commitment to continuing the partnership.