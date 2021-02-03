Firm launches digital agro investment platform to boost agriculture

A Yenagoa, Bayelsa State-based firm, Brass and Books Capital Group, has launched a digital agro investment platform, oyel.ng, in a bid to boost agriculture.

The platform went live on Monday, February 1, and is expected to enhance opportunities in funding the palm oil market.

It is understood that funding will be targeted at either units of palm plantations, milling and processing or storage and distribution of the palm products through the oyel.ng website.

“Oyel.ng which is an initiative of Plevan Oil & Farms, a subsidiary of Brass & Books Capital Group, is the first agro-investment platform with focus on oil palm,” the firm said in a statement made available to BusinessDay in Yenagoa.

The firm said the platform will give investment opportunities to both retail and institutional investors to enjoy huge returns on investments by purchasing farm or processing units.

“The platform affords both retail and institutional investors the opportunity to enjoy incredible returns on their investment by purchasing farm or processing units, selling for as low as N50,000 (fifty thousand naira) with investment span ranging between six to 36 months.

“With an annual shortfall of palm oil supply of over 600,000 tonnes, the opportunity in the oil palm market is enormous and oyel.ng is democratising access to these opportunities.

“Oyel.ng is set to deliver the future of sustainable food supply in Nigeria with focus on the oil palm,” it said.

According to experts, the introduction is set to be the game changer in the agriculture sector.