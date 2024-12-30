FG proposes N11.8bn for Livestock Ministry in 2025

…N315m for construction of ranches

The federal government has proposed to spend N11.8 billion for the development of the country’s livestock ministry – that aims to tackle the recurring farmers and herders clash.

BusinessDay’s analysis of the proposed 2025 budget report show that from the N11.8 billion allocation to the sector, N315 million has been set aside for construction of ranches in states with high records of clashes — the highest grossing single project in the bill appropriation of the sector.

“Support for the establishment and rehabilitation of ranches in Adamawa, Lagos, Imo, Cross River, Taraba, Kebbi, and Ogun,” the budget report titled, ‘Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity’ said.

The incessant clashes between farmers and herders is affecting food production, dwindling Nigeria’s farming population as many farmers have stopped going to farms due to kidnapping and murder cases.

To further address farmer-herder conflicts, N55 million has been set aside for training workers and task forces on conflict resolution.

An additional N85.5 million will fund stakeholder engagements with governors, commissioners, traditional rulers, and leaders of thought at the federal and state levels.

According to the report, N50 million has been allotted for installing solar-powered streetlights in grazing reserves to improve security and enhance nighttime activities.

The report revealed that grazing reserves and ranches in Yobe and Delta states are to get N118 million for pasture, feed, and fodder development.

Also, about N1.3 billion of the total livestock budget has been allotted for tackling the spread of different animal diseases in the value chain.

The budget appropriation shows the ministry’s plan to fight the widespread of zoonotic diseases occuring from animal to humans due to inefficient supervision in the sector.

It highlighted the ministry’s plan of acquiring vaccinating equipments for mass vaccination of animals as well as a national veterinary stokepile for emergency disease outbreak.

The World Bank reports that 63 percent of disease outbreak in Africa is caused by animals, noting that the continent has the world’s fastest-growing demand for meat, poultry, eggs and milk.

Similarly, N94.39 million has been allotted for supporting 3,700 smallholder livestock farmers with improved breeds, artificial insemination services, feed, and veterinary inputs.

