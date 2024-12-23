Farm Zone tackles systemic challenges in Nigeria’s livestock sector

The livestock sector in Nigeria grapples with structural challenges that inhibit efficiency and profitability. Limited funding for infrastructure development results in poor road networks and inadequate storage facilities, leading to significant post-harvest losses. Inflation, escalating feed costs, and rising fuel prices further strain the sector, while climate change and insecurity exacerbate feed scarcity.

Government intervention, such as the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) initiative, offers some promise. However, bureaucratic inefficiencies hinder access to these programs, leaving farmers and traders struggling to secure much-needed support.

Despite persistent challenges, particularly in the livestock supply chain. Funding shortages, inadequate infrastructure, and inefficiencies have hindered growth in this critical sector, yet, Farm Zone Nigeria Limited, under the leadership of Bashir Salami, is demonstrating how innovation and a customer-focused approach can provide transformative solutions.

Founded in 2012, Farm Zone began modestly, trading just 10 sheep. Today, the company operates a nationwide network connecting breeders, traders, and consumers. Bashir Salami, a third-generation butcher and cattle trader, combines his family heritage with 18 years of banking experience to reimagine livestock supply in Nigeria. His vision for Farm Zone is clear: “To provide innovative solutions to the challenges in Nigeria’s livestock industry while prioritizing trust and customer satisfaction.”

The organization addresses these issues through a range of strategic initiatives:

Expanding market access: By connecting breeders and traders with buyers nationwide.

Training and capacity building: In collaboration with government and private agencies, the company is developing training programs to equip young Nigerians with modern livestock handling and processing skills.

Promoting sustainability: To combat rising transportation costs, Farm Zone advocates for the adoption of compressed natural gas (CNG) as a fuel alternative, showcasing its commitment to environmentally friendly solutions.

The company offers flexible payment plans, free storage during festive seasons, and replacement policies for lost livestock. These initiatives not only ensure customer satisfaction but also foster trust in an industry often fraught with uncertainty.

“Our goal is to make livestock purchases seamless and stress-free, particularly during festive seasons when demand peaks,” Bashir explained.

Navigating challenges and building partnerships

Despite its successes, Farm Zone faces ongoing challenges. Sustaining its high-quality customer service amid rising operational costs and fluctuating consumer purchasing power will require continuous innovation and collaboration.

In recent months, Farm Zone has taken steps to expand its operations beyond livestock supply. The company is working with international partners to introduce best practices in meat processing and establish integrated livestock farms. These efforts aim to enhance local consumption standards and position Nigeria as a potential exporter of meat products.

Bashir envisions a future where the livestock sector becomes a significant contributor to Nigeria’s economy. “The livestock sector holds immense potential for economic growth, job creation, and sustainability,” he says. However, realizing this potential will require a concerted effort from both public and private stakeholders to address inefficiencies, insecurity, and infrastructure deficits.

Shaping the future of agribusiness

Farm Zone’s focus on innovation, sustainability, and education is not only driving the company’s success but also contributing to the broader development of agribusiness in the country.

For Nigeria’s agricultural sector to thrive, the path forward must be one of collaboration, investment, and strategic innovation. Farm Zone’s journey offers a direction for how ambition, paired with action, can redefine an industry and pave the way for a more resilient and sustainable future.

Share