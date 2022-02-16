FG/IFAD partnership to boost farmers’ productivity by 25%

The federal government in collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) through the Programme of Value Chain Development (FGN/IFAD-VCDP) has reassured of their commitment toward an enhanced increase in production and productivity of at least 50 percent of 135,000 smallholder farmers by 25 percent by the end of the Programme’s life.

Garba Bala, the national programme coordinator, made this known on the occasion of a two-day Training of Trainers (ToT) on pre-season workshop for 2022 cropping season held in Nibo, Anambra State.

The NPC in an opening remark, represented by Chika Unamma, agricultural production advisor, reminded the participants of the essence of the workshop, which was to equip them more on the job of extension services to the farmers for more productivity.

Earlier, E N Agwuncha, state programme coordinator of the Anambra State VCDP, in a remark enjoined the participants to embrace the teachings of the workshop to improve their knowledge of the extension work as well as improve their lives as extension workers.

He encouraged them to make their job practical and creative toward becoming experts in their fields.

Unamma stressed that the workshop was to beef up and to acquaint the extension workers of the Programme with the knowledge and ideas to impart to the farmers, starting from the pre-season to the In-season and post-season.

He also urged them to ensure they carry out the teachings of the workshop to the letter as this would be consequent on the productivity level during harvest.

Speaking in an interview, Mary Obiefo, one of the extension agents, Orumba North Local Government, said the training was really key as it kept them abreast of the time, refreshed their minds of some technicality to be applied in aiding farmers with the guides required for the cropping season during their step down training.

Also, Fidelis Ozor, one of the lead farmers present at the workshop, said he learnt a lot and would ensure he would apply the knowledge in his farming activities, promising to educate his cooperative and other farmers around him with the knowledge he has acquired.