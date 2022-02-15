Titan Farms pays N246m to investors in 2 months

In fulfillment of a promise made, Titan Farms Limited has paid a whooping N246.8million to 124 investors in two months.

The firm made this known in a document attached to a statement released by the firm recently which also states that N49.9 million and N196.8million were paid in December, 2021 and in January 2022 respectively.

The statement stated that these investors were paid in cash and products which consist of rice, flour, or land.

According to the document, as of December 2021, 37 investors were settled and that culminated to N49.9million, while in January 2022, it was discovered that eighty-seven investors were also settled to the tune of N196.8million.

The document entitled Investment Settlement from Whatsapp group 2 Titan Farms settlement made in December.

While confirming the settlement, Gbenga Eyiolawi, chief executive officer, Titan Farms, said it is true that over N246 million had been paid out as investors’ settlement and assured that more investors would still be paid as the payment is ongoing.

Gbenga stated that he would not rest on his oars until the last investor is paid, saying that in the Yoruba parlance “good name is better than gold and silver.”

He, therefore, apologized to every investor for the inconvenience caused by the current situation.