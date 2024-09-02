FG empowers 700 poultry, cassava farmers in Edo

No fewer than 700 farmers of different agricultural chains in Edo State have been trained and empowered by the federal government.

The benefitting farmers comprised 200 poultry farmers who were empowered with day-old chicks and 500 cassava farmers with cassava cuttings.

“By supporting these hardworking farmers, we not only enhance their livelihoods but also strengthen Edo’s economy. Their success will inspire further growth in the sector,” Samuel Owoicho, Edo coordinator, federal ministry of agriculture, said during the empowerment programme in Benin City.

According to him, the empowerment marked a significant milestone in the state and the country.

“Let us continue to work together to create sustainable agricultural practices, ensuring that Edo remains a leader in Nigeria’s agricultural renaissance,” he added.

Owoicho said the initiative aligned with the ministry’s mission to promote sustainable agricultural development, improve food security and better livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

He also said that the initiative underscored President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Abubakar Kyari’s, the minister of agriculture and food security commitment to agricultural development and food security in Nigeria.

Similarly, the initiative would enhance farmers’ knowledge and skills in modern farming practices, improve productivity, and increase income and economic empowerment.

He also disclosed that the initiative was courtesy of the Federal Department of Agricultural Extension Services in collaboration with SANCT International Nigeria Limited.

Owoicho added that the collaboration was geared towards promoting sustainable agricultural practices, strengthening the agricultural value chain, ensuring food security and reducing poverty as well as driving economic growth.

Furthermore, he urged farmers, to actively participate in the training, adopt new technologies and practice knowledge gained.

He also admonished them to share knowledge with fellow farmers, join farmer organisations and cooperatives as well as take advantage of government support services to transform agriculture in the state

On his part, Peter Osagie, the permanent secretary of the Edo State ministry of agriculture and food security commended the federal government for the empowerment.

Osagie said human capacity building and empowerment would promote sustainable agriculture in the state and the country.

“By equipping these farmers, we are investing in the future of Edo State, ensuring that our agricultural sector continues to thrive. We appreciate the dedication of our farmers, whose hard work is the backbone of our state’s economy,” he noted.

He further said the state ministry of agriculture remains committed to supporting farmers, fostering innovation, and driving growth in the agricultural sector.

“Together, we will build a prosperous and food-secure state, where agriculture plays a pivotal role in our economic development,” Osagie said.