FG empowers 500 tomatoes farmers with seeds in Edo

As part of efforts to boost tomatoes production, the federal government has empowered over 500 smallholder farmers in Edo State with seeds.

Samuel Owoicho, state director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, who distributed the seeds to the farmers who are members of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) said the effort was to alleviate the high cost of tomatoes in the state.

Owoicho, also encouraged farmers to cultivate tomatoes in their backyards for self-sufficiency. He opined that the initiative was geared towards making Edo State self-sufficient in tomatoes production, reduce market prices and improve food security nationwide.

While urging the farmers to take the opportunity seriously, he added that, the seeds were of high quality and suitable for Edo’s climate.

According to him, Nigeria is blessed with fertile soil and a favorable climate, making agriculture a cornerstone of our economy and a vital source of livelihood for millions of our citizens.

“The Federal government is dedicated to empowering farmers and ensuring a sustainable future.

“The farmers have received training on best practices for the tomatoes cultivation. The training will ensure they maximise the yield and quality of their produce.

“Tomatoes are not only a staple in our diets but also a key crop that supports the livelihoods of many farmers across the country.

“Recognising the significance of tomato farming, the ministry of agriculture has been actively working to provide support and foster growth in this sector” he said.

The director noted that the ministry was committed to ensuring that tomatoes farmers have access to high-quality seeds and inputs.

“We have partnered with research institutions and seed companies to develop and distribute improved seed varieties that are resistant to pests and diseases, have higher yields, and are better suited to our climate

“Additionally, we are facilitating access to fertilisers, pesticides, and other essential inputs at subsidized rates to reduce the cost burden on our farmers,” he stated.

In his remarks, Bako Dogwo, the state chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) commended the federal government for the empowerment.

Dogwo noted that the seeds would go a long in boosting tomatoes cultivation in the state and in the country. He urged the farmers to multiply the seeds effectively, added that the state is also blessed with good soil for the cultivation of tomatoes.

The AFAN chairman, who highlighted the importance of the initiative, posited that, the widespread cultivation of tomatoes could significantly impact local economies and reduce dependency on importation.

“This initiative would enhance tomatoes farmer livelihoods and contribute to the state’s agricultural development.”

“The high cost of tomatoes has been a significant concern for households in recent times. The government’s intervention is seen as a timely and necessary measure.”

“Increased local tomatoes production will stabilise prices. This will make tomatoes more affordable for consumers across Edo state” he added. He, however, urged the farmers to follow the guidelines provided for the cultivation of tomatoes in order to achieve the best results.