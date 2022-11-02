FG approves 2nd phase of sugar master plan

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the implementation of the second phase of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) to commence from 2023 to 2032 in a move to boost local sugar production, eradicate poverty and embark on infrastructural development.

Zacch Adedeji, the executive secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), gave the cheering news when he led a delegation from the council on a courtesy visit to Governor Abdullahi Sule, at the government house in Lafia.

Governor Sule is also the chairman of the forum of Governors of Sugar Producing States.

Adedeji, who underscored the importance of the sector to Nigeria’s economy, said the current status of the sugar master plan is very impressive, such that it endeared President Buhari to approve the second phase of the programme implementation.

“Considering the success recorded in the last 10 years, President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved phase 2 of the master plan which is expected to run for another 10 years beginning from 2023.

“As you rightly know, the NSMP isn’t about sugar production alone, we count largely on its ability to take millions of our people out of poverty, develop infrastructure and improve the economic status of communities hosting sugar projects. We are quite optimistic about our projections in the sugar industry,” he said.

Adedeji however solicited the support of governors of sugar-producing states in the country to boost sugar production and grow the industry.

He added that the council was pleased with the invaluable contributions of the implementation of the NSMP by the Nigeria Governors Forum.

He said, governors being landlords of sugar projects in their respective domains, have contributed to the modest success so far recorded in the industry.

The executive secretary noted that the guidelines for the implementation of Phase 2 of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan require the input of critical stakeholders like state governors for it to succeed.

Adedeji said, “Your excellency, sir, we are quite pleased with the invaluable contributions of the forum you chair to the faithful implementation of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan, we’ve made considerable progress in critical segments of the NSMP, especially as it relates to the refining component of the plan.

Read also: Sugar Council boss seeks support of state governors

“Our next plan of action is to replicate the successes recorded in the area of sugar refining in our field and agricultural operations”.

He explained that the council noted down some of the challenges being faced at the site by some of the frontline companies.

“The council has listened to the companies in their separate presentations during our meetings in the last week. They outlined several challenges confronting them.

“As you know, Nigeria is part of the global system. So the delay identified in some areas was explained based on the scarcity of forex, the ongoing war in Ukraine and many other external factors which have slowed down their pace of progress on their sites.

“But we commend their effort and their commitment towards making sure that our dreams and goals for the sugar sector are realised,” Adedeji said.

Governor Sule in his response thanked the delegation for the visit and pledged the continuous support of the Sugar Forum he heads to revitalise the sector.

“The sugar sector is so dear to President Buhari. There’s hardly any time we meet to discuss progress and developments in the agricultural sector that the President wouldn’t ask about the sugar industry, he sees the sugar industry as the pride of the nation’s economy,” he said.

It should be recalled that the Federal Government had in 2013 begun the implementation of a 10-year master plan to revamp the sugar sector.

The policy plan, code-named the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) has four major objectives, which are for Nigeria to attain self-sufficiency in sugar production, stem the rising tide of sugar importation, create job opportunities for Nigerians and the generation of electricity and production of ethanol for industrial purposes.

The first phase of the plan is expected to end in the first quarter of 2023.