Sugar Council boss seeks support of state governors

Zacch Adedeji, the executive secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), has solicited the support of governors of sugar-producing states to revitalise the sugar sub-sector.

Adedeji said the guidelines for the implementation of Phase 2 of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan require the input of critical stakeholders like state governors for it to succeed.

He made the appeal when he led a delegation from the National Sugar Development Council on a courtesy visit to Governor Sule Abdullahi of Nasarawa State and chairman, Forum of Governors of Sugar-Producing States, in Lafia, the stajte capital. He said governors as landlords of sugar projects in their respective states have contributed to the modest success so far recorded in the industry.

While commending the Forum of Governors of Sugar-Producing States for creating an enabling environment for sugar operators to go about their business activities without hitches, said the Forum has contributed to the peace enjoyed in communities hosting sugar projects across the country.

Read also: Dangote Sugar’s legal fees dip 36% to N86bn in H1

Recall that the Federal Government had in 2013 begun the implementation of a 10-year master plan to revamp the sugar sector.

The policy plan code-named the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) has four major objectives which are for Nigeria to attain self-sufficiency in sugar production, stem the rising tide of sugar importation, create job opportunities for Nigerians, and the generation of electricity and production of ethanol for industrial purposes. The first phase of the plan is expected to end in the first quarter of 2023.

Speaking on the current status of the master plan, at the weekend, Adedeji said given the importance of the sector to Nigeria’s economy, and the considerable success recorded in the last 10 years, President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the phase 2 of the master plan which is expected to run for another 10 years beginning from 2023.

“We are quite pleased with the invaluable contributions of the Forum you chair to the faithful implementation of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan. We’ve made considerable progress in critical segments of the NSMP, especially as it relates to the refining component of the plan. Our next plan of action is to replicate the successes recorded in the area of sugar refining in our field and agricultural operations,” Adedeji told the governor.

On challenges encountered by BIP operators and plans put in place by the council to address them, Adedeji said, “We have listened to them in their separate presentations during our meetings in the last one week. They outlined a number of challenges confronting them. As you know, Nigeria is part of the global system. So the delay identified in some areas was explained based on the scarcity of forex, the ongoing war in Ukraine and many other external factors which have slowed down their pace of progress on their sites.”

In his remarks, Governor Sule thanked the delegation for the visit and pledged the continuous support of the Forum he heads to revitalise the sector.

“The sugar sector is so dear to President Muhammadu Buhari. There’s hardly any time we meet to discuss progress and developments in the agricultural sector that the President wouldn’t ask about the sugar industry. He sees the sugar industry as the pride of the nation’s economy.

“My Forum will continue to support the industry to achieve her full potential,” he said.