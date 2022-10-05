Farmers, others set for EWC conference to tackle global hunger

Worried about the 2022 United Nations Food and Nutrition Security report, which disclosed a sharp rise in the number of people going hungry globally, farmers, tech experts, and investors will gather at the Edge Computing World (EWC) conference to discuss how they would leverage cutting edge technology solutions to tackle global hunger.

According to the report, about 828 million people of the world’s population were affected by hunger in 2021, 46 million more than in 2020, and 150 million more than in 2019.

With a growing world population, demand for global food production is expected to increase significantly in the coming decades, in addition to the increasing pressure on water usage and sustainability.

The event, being organised by EWC in partnership with Silicon Valley AgTech (SV) is focused on solving global hunger in the coming decades through technology innovation as investors, tech technocrats, exhibitors, and farmers will on the 11th and 12th of October, 2022, gather at the Santa Clara Convention Centre, California, United States of America, for an Agribusiness Conference.

According to a statement made available to BusinessDay, “the event will feature a full-day conference program that will run from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm and includes: 2022 AgTech Investment Outlook; The Law of AgTech; Indoor and Vertical Agriculture; The Future of AI and Robotics; Farm Data as a Business; and Pitch Competition”.

Those expected to attend the event are farmers, growers, entrepreneurs, service providers, investors, venture capitalists, policy makers/government, students, and educators.

Organised to point the way forward for global food security and sustainability, the new generation platforms and applications will be discussed, with fifty companies expected to showcase the latest Apps and platforms.

Already, new tools and technologies have transformed how food is produced, managed, and distributed.

Also, recent world events like the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine have pushed food security even further up the agenda, thus making investments and innovation in agriculture technology inevitable.

The implication of the current statistics on future hunger for the people on planet earth who cannot survive without food is that this desperate demand for farm produce simply cannot be met without the efficiencies that can be delivered through technology – and in very many cases, edge computing is a critical element of those solutions.

It will gather edge end-users to share their views and opinion on the benefits and challenges of deploying edge computing in solving a looming global food crisis.

Among others, participants are expected to learn how edge computing will power the emerging age of data responsibly and sustainably, listen to over one hundred speakers that are defining Edge Computing today, understand Edge Native Applications and how those applications shape verticals such as Retail, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Media, AgTech, and Telco during the six vertical summits at the conference.

Participants will see the breadth of innovation required in Edge AI, Infrastructure, and Telecommunication to enable a sustainable Edge and check out twenty of the latest innovative companies on the Exhibit floor.

They will also walk the show floor and meet with more than 50 exhibitors, including market leaders such as Amazon, Schneider, amongst others.

The event comprises three major elements – The Edge Executive Conference takes place on October 11th and 12th; featuring Executive Keynotes and multiple ends user-focused tracks, with End User presentations, case studies, and business insights from across the market, including sectors such as Retail, Silicon Valley AgTech, Telco & Media, Industrial, Mfg and Robotics, Edge AI and App Management, and Intelligent Infrastructure sectors.

The Edge Developers Conference will feature two days of presentations on the tools and resources available to build for the edge, as well as case studies on real-life edge applications.

Finally, the sessions on October 11th and 12th allow in-depth engagement. Available by application only, the sessions are hosted by event sponsors and Executive Briefings and Developer Workshops with extended opportunities for interaction.

The content is organized into six focused Summits to give a unique deep dive into five vertical markets and one horizontal technical theme.

Participants are required to pay a fee of $1,199 for the executive conference. However, participants who register as friends of media partners like Africa Agriculture Agenda (AAA), headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, will get a 20 percent discount. The exhibition is free, as well as the Edge Developer Conference.