Farm4Me launches Viable X platform to drive agribusinesses, create jobs 

Farm4Me, an agribusiness firm has launched Viable X platform to drive agribusinesses and create jobs for Nigerian amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Adama Adama, managing director and chief executive officer, Farm4Me said that the widespread job loss owing to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be a thing of the past with the adoption of his innovative platform – viablex.com to create jobs and drive economic growth.

Adama said the platform was created to change the face of agribusiness in Nigeria. The agripreneur made this disclosure during the official launch of the portal.

Speaking on why viablex.com was floated, Adama, a native of Benue State said farmer can easily obtain loan and sell their produce without stress on the platform.

According to him, Viable X affords farmers the chance to purchase commodities and store online pending when prices are high so they could sell and make profits.

“Our aim is to raise one million commodity trading millionaires in Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, Viable X helps farmers to profit greatly from agriculture in Nigeria. It also creates opportunities to invest in commodity export orders from international buyers and earn 50percent profit in three months’ time as well as fast track request for loan.

“Viable X also helps to sell your commodities any time and receive credit alert instantly as well as sell your farm produce online directly to off takers at good prices in the marketplace,” he said.

“In addition, it helps to list your contract farming company on Viable X. Food processors and commodity exporters will contract you to farm for them and your investment is secured,” he added.

He noted that investments on the platform are backed by physical commodities with good liquidity, saying that every investment on the platform are secure irrespective of the situation and that the investment capital is refundable.

He revealed that to become a member and enjoy all the juicy benefits attached, simply sign up by on our website viablex.com.