Fadhila Crop Science partners IITA to improve farmers’ access to finance, markets

Fadhila Crop Science has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) to improve farmers’ access to finance and markets under the USAID’s Feed the Future Nigeria Integrated Agricultural Activity.

The MoU is fundamental in enhancing market entry and finance for smallholder farmers who dominate the Nigerian agriculture sector.

The partnership is set to accomplish increased production and access to quality seeds, market linkages, and to build the capacity of farmer groups, which is the major objective of the Feed the Future Nigeria Integrated Agriculture Activity’s Community-based seed Development initiative.

“You are not our beneficiaries, we do not see you as beneficiaries, we see you as our business partners providing us with a critical service,” said Naona Usoroh, Fadhila’s chief executive to the smallholder seed farmers at the signing of the MoU.

Read also: Nasarawa solicits more loans for farmers to boost productivity

“This is a B2B relationship, that if well nurtured and honoured can be mutually beneficial for you and us,” Usoroh added.

Speaking also during the launch, Prakash Silwal chief of party said partnerships like this are important in supporting smallholder farmers to increase production and growth in the country.

“I applaud the initiative and look forward to experiencing its achievements.”

The event was held at Yola, Adamawa state had seed farmers mostly in attendance. It was also graced by the Prakash Silwal, chief of party; Kayode Faleti, deputy chief of Party; Umar Daware, Adamawa Commissioner of Agriculture; Usman Yahaya, Commissioner of Livestock; Lami Ahmed, Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development and Elijah Tumba, Commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, Reintegration, and Human Services among others.