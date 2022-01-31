Nasarawa solicits more loans for farmers to boost productivity

The Nasarawa State Government has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to consider giving more loans to farmers to agricultural activities in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Sule made the appeal while hosting the delegation of CBN, who paid him a courtesy visit at the government house in Lafia.

The governor who was visibly happy with the visit, thanked the Nation’s Apex bank for enlisting Nasarawa in its previous loans to farmers, and sought for additional loans to enable farmers to increase their farming activities.

He also appealed to the CBN to consider involving the state government in the disbursement of the loans, in order to ensure that the funds are not diverted to other businesses.

According to him, “Agricultural activities are a development for us. Agriculture is business and we will not like it if someone takes N50m from you and instead of putting it into a farm, he puts it into a different business.”

The governor was hopeful that, by the time they are involved in the process of disbursement, it would go a long way in the development of agricultural business in the state.

He announced that president Muhammadu Buhari would be visiting the state on a 2- day working visit, during which, the CBN complex in Bukan Sidi area would be commissioned by Mr. President.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, and the branch controller of the CBN in Lafia, Samson Isuwa said, they were in government house to commend the governor for the support given them, and prayed for its sustenance.

Isuwa informed the governor that the bank has remitted about N120 million as taxes to the state government.

He therefore assured the governor of CBN’s support and cooperation, adding that, as part of the CBN social responsibility to the state, the staff of the Bank contributed money and built a cottage clinic in Wamba local government area, and pledged to do more to other communities across the state.