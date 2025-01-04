Borno offers farmers subsidised petrol, sells at N600/litre

Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno State says his administration will now subsidise petrol so that it sells at N600/litre to farmers in the state.

The governor made the announcement on Friday during a ceremony for farmers aimed at distributing farming equipment to them.

Reiterating his announcement, in a statement on Saturday, Abdurrahman Bundi, media aide to Zulum said, “The initiative is aimed to alleviate the financial burdens faced by farmers in communities that have suffered economic and infrastructural destruction due to years of conflict.”

Bundi said the state will procure petrol and sell at the subsidised rate to farmers. “One of the major challenges that are facing the farming communities here as regards irrigation farming is the increasing cost of fuel.”

He revealed the intention of Borno State to procure petroleum products and sell to farmers at a subsidised rate, in order to ease the input costs of farmers.

“As a result, I want to announce to the general public that the government will procure petroleum products and sell to the farmers at a subsidised rate,” he said.

According to him, a litre of petrol which is being sold in Maiduguri at the rate of about N1,200, will henceforth be sold for N600/litre for irrigation farmers in Borno this season.

Bundi noted that the governor distributed farm materials, including 2,000 bags of blended NPK fertiliser, 1,000 units of water pumps, and 620 units of gasoline pumps to farmers.

Also, other materials like 380 units of solar water pumps, 1,000 units of sprayers, 800 rolls of 2-inch flexible hose, and 1,000 litres of pesticides and seeds were distributed to farmers in the state.

