Borno govt disburses N18.08bn to 101,330 households in Maiduguri

Babagana Zulum, the Borno State governor, has received the final report from the Flood Relief Disbursement Committee with about N18.08 billion so far distributed to over 101,330 families in the State.

Providing details on the fund’s disbursement to the governor at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Maiduguri on Monday, Baba Bukar Gujibawu, Chairman of the Committee said that ₦18.08 billion was distributed in cash to the displaced households alongside food and non-food items, adding that the ontributions totalling ₦4.3 billion from UNHCR, WFP, FAO, UNDP and other partners were instrumental in addressing immediate needs.

Gujibawu emphasised that over one million people were affected by the flood, with 101,330 households displaced. The disaster also resulted in the destruction of public infrastructure, farmlands and the loss of human lives.

He said that the Committee received a total of ₦28.2 billion through a basket fund supported by the Federal and State Governments, Corporate Organisations and individuals. This includes a significant ₦10 billion contribution from Borno State Government. In addition, the Committee received donations of drugs, medical supplies, food and other essential items valued at billions of naira.

“The Committee also allocated ₦987 million to assist 7,716 traders in affected markets, ₦313 million to 814 worship centres, ₦213 million to 267 private schools, ₦89.4 million to 1,788 youths who contributed during the flood, and ₦12.5 million to 22 private clinics”, Gujbawu stated.

The Committee however recommended that the remaining ₦4.45 billion be used to rehabilitate earth roads in flood-hit areas, including the Gongulong and Old Maiduguri roads. The remaining food and non-food items would be distributed to host communities.

Gujbawu expressed gratitude to Governor Babagana Zulum for his non-interference in the Committee’s work and commended members for their dedication and resilience.

Responding, Governor Zulum assured the Committee of implementing all the recommendations submitted, directing the immediate activation of a permanent disaster response structure at the state emergency management agency (SEMA).

Governor Zulum also directed the Secretary to the State Government to devise modalities for properly capturing street names and house numbers in all communities within the state capital and its environs.

The governor also directed the Ministry of Works to immediately reconstruct the road networks destroyed by flood in different communities.

