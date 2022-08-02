Appeals project gets new task team leader

Manievel Emmanuel Sene has been appointed as the new World Bank Task Team Leader (TTL) for the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement, and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Project in Nigeria.

Sene takes over from Adetunji Oredipe, who he commended during a handover ceremony, for the progress the Project has so far made in achieving its target objectives. He urged the Project staff to double efforts in ensuring the successful conclusion of the Project by September next year.

In his remarks, Oredipe thanked the Project team for their support, noting that the Project has achieved its objectives so far and pledged his continuous support towards its successful implementation.

Read also: Why Kenya’s hospitality sector attracts global capital amid pandemic effect

“I feel highly fulfilled looking at where we started and what we have achieved today,” Oredipe said.

Mohammed Sani Jobdi, the national project coordinator of the APPEALS, also assured the new TTL of the cooperation and commitment of all members of the Project staff to work with him to ensure that he successfully carries out his assignment.

The handover ceremony was witnessed by some World Bank-Nigeria officials; as well as management and staff of the APPEALS National Coordination Office.

APPEALS Project is a six-year project developed by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) in collaboration with the World Bank and other stakeholders.