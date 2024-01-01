Agroeknor distributes inputs to support female farmers

Agroeknor, an Ag-Tech company recently distributed farm inputs to some Nigerian farmers in conjunction with other partner organisations.

The initiative, aimed at empowering female farmers and factory processors in Kano, Jigawa, and Bauchi states, marks a notable stride in Agroeknor’s mission to enhance export earnings through agriculture.

The Farmers Education and Empowerment program (FEEP), an initiative of Agroeknor was organised in collaboration with Warner Music Africa (WMG)/Blavatnik Family Foundation, Social Justice Fund, ARUWA Capital Management, Ford Foundation, and Mastercard Foundation to make this event a reality.

“This initiative is not just about providing aid; it’s about empowering these hardworking individuals with the right tools to enhance their productivity and livelihood. Our commitment to optimizing the agricultural value chain in Nigeria remains steadfast, and we are excited about the future prospects this brings to our local communities,” Timi Oke, CEO, Agroeknor said.

According to him, the joint effort reflects a strong commitment to supporting and uplifting the agricultural community in Nigeria. “Seeing the immediate impact of these tools in the hands of our female farmers and processors was incredibly fulfilling”.

He said further that the standout feature of the distribution was the introduction and handover of harvesting curved scissors. According to him, this tool is designed to revolutionise the hibiscus flower harvesting process, which was previously manual and time-consuming.

Oke disclosed that the introduction of these scissors is expected to significantly improve productivity and efficiency, positively impacting the livelihoods of the farmers.

“Agroeknor’s commitment to empowering farmers, particularly women in agriculture, is unwavering. This distribution event is just one of the many steps the company is taking to foster growth and sustainability in the Nigerian agricultural sector”.

Among the essential items distributed to the beneficiaries was rice, palm oil, harvesting shuttle bags, solar powered lamps, and harvesting curved scissors. The supplies are intended to aid in the everyday tasks of farming, ensuring that the farmers and processors have the necessary tools to thrive in their work.